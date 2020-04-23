Verona Area International School’s fundraising committee is encouraging families to participate in “Take Out Tuesdays” through mid-August, as restaurants see declining revenue because of COVID-19.
According to a news release from school parents, the fundraising committee decided to ask families of students to patronize local restaurants that have donated to the school in the past. That can either be through doing carryout or purchasing gift cards from the restaurant, the email said.
Take Out Tuesdays was started on Tuesday, March 31, with three Fitchburg and two Verona restaurants being named as the first establishments where patronage was encouraged. Continuing through August, other Fitchburg and Verona restaurants, along with Madison-area establishments, are being featured on social media by VAIS parents.
"The parents wanted to find a way to support and give back to the local restaurants that have supported Verona Area International School throughout the years,” VAIS parent Joanne Mueller said in the release. “Collectively we can make a difference."