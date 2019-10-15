Verona Area International School families recently gathered to kick off the 2019-2020 school year with a community meal and fellowship on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Afterward, parents and caregivers met with teachers for communication and curriculum updates while students enjoyed a musical and storytelling performance by Stuart Stotts, an award-winning children's musician who resides in the Madison area and can often be found performing at local libraries during the summer months.
Stotts sent a video shout-out message to VAIS students the week prior to his performance, previewing some of the content and sharing his excitement for the event.