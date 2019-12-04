Verona Area High School students will show off their culture on Dec. 6.
The event, which is open to the public, will feature students sharing their cultures through “a variety of performances,” the district’s website reads, with singing, dancing, music and poems.
Performances start at 7 p.m. at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
The Multicultural Showcase is a part of the day-long Youth Social Justice Summit for all high school students during the day on Dec. 6.
Students will watch the showcase during the school day and discuss social issues during the rest of the day.
Some of the issues students will discuss include mental health, microaggressions, representation in media, environmental justice and understanding disabilities.
For more information, visit verona.k12.wi.us.