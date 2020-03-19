Verona Area High School teacher Tammy Makovec is one of 32 teachers in the state who will receive a grant from the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
According to a March 10 news release, WICPA’s Educational Foundation awarded Makovec the grant, which aims to encourage business teachers to increase interest in the accounting profession. Teachers who attended WICPA’s High School Educators Accounting Symposium last November were eligible for the grant.
With the grant, Makovec plans to take students on tours of Fiserv Forum, Miller Park, Deloitte and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Lubar School of Business to educate them on accounting careers and what they look like in different industries, the release stated.
“The WICPA Educational Foundation’s Accounting Career Awareness Grant Program is an exciting opportunity for teachers and students to explore a variety of career opportunities available to those with an accounting degree,” said Michael E. Friedman, CPA, former president of the WICPA Educational Foundation in the release. “It also reminds them that accounting can be fun.”