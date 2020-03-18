VAHS students take second place at Midwest Food Service Expo
Four Verona Area High School students competed in the Midwest Food Service Expo with a restaurant concept, which won them second place at the contest.
Students Abby Wenn, Hunter Bohnsack, Tamiya Smith and Sia Deveraux pitched a restaurant named “ZAH!” for the Market No. 5 development right outside of the new high school being built on the western side of the city. The students developed the pizza and handmade pasta restaurant from ProStart curriculum.
The expo is hosted by Wisconsin Restaurant Association each year.