Playing for a purpose
Sugar Creek Elementary School second graders spent their morning learning and playing around with Verona Area High School students.
The VAHS students, who are enrolled in a “Working with Children” class, created a “play literacy fair” for the second graders based off the book “Miss Nelson is back.”
The literacy fair included eight different stations, where children created character puppets, sorted adjectives to describe characters in the book and played around with green screens and photo booths.