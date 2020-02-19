Verona Area High School psychology teacher Sarah Domres has been named a 2020 Herb Kohl Fellowship recipient.
Herb Kohl Foundation announced its annual Excellence Scholarship, Initiative Scholarship, Fellowship and Leadership Award recipients on Monday, Feb. 17. The Foundation honored 312 Wisconsin students, teachers and principals for 2020, according to a news release.
She is one of 100 teachers honored, and will receive a $6,000 award from the Foundation.
Domres, who started with VAHS in 2010, is the Social Studies department chair and teaches both AP and social psychology and advises Student Council and Silver Cord.
Fellow VAHS social studies teacher Julie Berndt nominated Domres for the award because of her work with students in various capacities.
Domres wrote in an email to the Press that the award has made her reflect on her 16 years of teaching and the appreciation she has for her students and fellow teachers.
“Students continually keep me on my toes and all types of staff members continually help elevate my practice,” she wrote. “That’s what’s most interesting about teaching, there are seldom days without growth. I cross paths with so many different people, learning bits of their stories and they, in turn, become a piece of mine.”
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Foundation program was founded in 1990 by philanthropist and former United States Senator Herb Kohl to recognize educational excellence in students, teachers and principals. In its 30 years, it has given out $20.9 million in grants, the release said.
The recognition luncheon for Domres and other teachers, students and principals in the Cooperative Educational Service Agency No. 2 district will be May 16 at Baraboo High School, where Kohl will give out the awards.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said in the release. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”