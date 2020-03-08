Verona Area High School students performed their production of the play "Wild Oats" from March 5-7.
The performances featured the story of aimless thespian Jack Rover (played by Dominic Reyes), who finds his long-lost family in the desert town of Muleshoe and falls in love with Kate Thunder (Avery Goth). While in Muleshoe, he encounters characters such as his own mother, Amelia Delores Morales (Erin Zenk) and her crooked landlord, Ike Gammon (Jakob Oehler).
At a nearby saloon, the scene has plenty of characters shaking up the town, including a sleazy pastor from the Church of Suffering and Denial, Ephraim Smooth (Alex Thompson), Col. Croftus Thunder (Seamus Angell), Irish-Indian scout Crow (Anna Larson) and two pals, Col. Thunder’s son Harry (Caylee Lawrence) and Muz (Abby Elson).
