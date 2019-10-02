Sugar Creek Elementary had a new kid at the lunch table Tuesday.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue stopped by the elementary school while he was in Wisconsin for the World Dairy Expo. His visit included eating lunch with students, answering student questions about the benefits of agriculture and went apple picking with students at Fitchburg apple orchard Eplegaarden.
Purdue came to Sugar Creek because of their Farm-to-School partnership with farms like Eplegaarden for getting fresh produce into the lunchroom and its Fuel Up to Play 60 program.