Sugar Creek wins Healthy Kids, Healthy Schools award
Sugar Creek Elementary is racking up the medals this year.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, the school was awarded a silver distinction from UW Health’s “Healthy Kids Healthy Schools” initiative, making it the second “silver” health award the school has won in the past few months.
In October, the school earned a Wisconsin School Health Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) award from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
Last year, the school received a gold award from the state DPI, as well as a bronze award from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s Healthy Schools Program and a silver distinction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s HealthierUS School Challenge.
The school has implemented more than a dozen initiatives and programs to encourage students to lead healthier lives, principal Todd Brunner told the Press in an email. That includes having recess before lunch, a Farm-to-School partnership serving fresh produce to students, all-school walks, dental clinics and free breakfast for all students, all of which he said resulted in better attendance and fewer trips to the nurse.
The school also has a snack policy requiring celebrations be conducted without food, including birthday treats. Some families can’t afford to bring in birthday treats, he wrote, as 50% of the student population is considered to live below the poverty line.
“Our approach to supporting our students in leading healthy lives is embedded in our school’s policies and practices, costs very little, and has made our school an award-winning, incredible learning environment dedicated to doing the right thing for kids,” he wrote.