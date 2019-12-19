A call home from your child’s elementary school isn’t something you’d usually save on your voicemail to play for family members.
But at least one of 3,000 calls that Sugar Creek staff have made over the past eight years congratulating a student’s family about their good behavior was saved, principal Todd Brunner said.
Brunner told the Press last week the school reached 3,000 “Good News calls home” earlier this month. School staff started conducting the phone calls in 2011, as a part of the school’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) approach.
PBIS uses “re-teaching” as a method of behavior management rather than punishment, and Sugar Creek has been a PBIS school since 2008.
The phone calls consist of staff telling parents when their children make good choices during the school day, Brunner said, such as exemplifying the school’s principles of being kind, respectful, responsible and being a problem solver.
One student was recognized for “being super kind and helpful, always (having) a smile on his face,” Brunner said as he flipped through recent Good News call forms. Another got a good news call for being “a leader everywhere he goes,” and another example he pointed out got a positive call for “helping another student play a board game.”
“That makes the child feel great, because they got that acknowledgement,” he said. “The teacher feels great, and then the parents or guardians feel fantastic because they got a personal contact and compliment from the school principal about their child.”