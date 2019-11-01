Sugar Creek is continuing a winning streak for its healthy school environment and initiatives.
For the second year in a row, Sugar Creek has won a Wisconsin School Health Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) award, earning a silver distinction.
Last year, the school was given a gold award from the state Department of Public Instruction, as well as a bronze award from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s Healthy Schools Program, and a silver distinction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s HealthierUS School Challenge.
State superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor wrote in a letter to Sugar Creek principal Todd Brunner earlier this month that the award is proof of the elementary school’s “commitment” to creating a safe and positive learning environment.
“I commend your school for taking the necessary steps to enhance school wellness and policies, health services, physical education and other physical activity programs, nutrition services, family and community involvement and health promotion for staff,” she wrote in the letter.
Sugar Creek has a variety of health initiatives it encourages students, staff and families to participate in, with participation in National Walk and Bike to School Day, hosting its second annual Fun Run in September and its Farm-to-School program bringing fresh food into the lunchroom.