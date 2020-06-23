The Verona Area School District has fired a substitute employee for expressing opinions staff consider to be racially insensitive.
According to a news release from district superintendent Dean Gorrell and Verona Area Board of Education president Noah Roberts, the staff member made comments considered to be racially insensitive on a local television station’s social media page regarding a story posted by the station. No information on the staff member’s identity, what station was involved, or what story the comments were made on, were included in the news release.
The staff member was a substitute in a support staff role who worked on an infrequent basis, the news release stated.
In the release, Gorrell and Roberts state that the district needs to eliminate barriers and ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment so all students can be successful. Certain actions by staff have the ability to separate the district from its mission, according to the release.
“The views expressed by that individual are completely incompatible with our District mission and the pillars of our strategic plan, particularly our pillar of creating safe, inclusive learning environments for all of our students,” the release read. “We believe the interests of our students, parents and staff to fulfill our public service to them while maintaining their confidence in our ability to do so requires action.”