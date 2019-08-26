Verona Area School District students came back to their classrooms on Friday, Aug. 23. Verona Area High School students in grades 10-12 came back to school on Monday, Aug. 26.
The school year is starting in August because of upcoming construction at Badger Ridge Middle School and the high school's K-Wing building that's scheduled for summer 2020. The construction is needed as Sugar Creek Elementary School and charter schools will move facilities for next year, when the new Verona Area High School opens.
