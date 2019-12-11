‘Changing the narrative’
During two weekends this fall, the learning didn’t stop at Stoner Prairie Elementary School after the last bell rang and students left the classrooms.
Around two dozen district staff, parents and community members stood around with one another in the school’s library around 4 p.m. The group read off historic statements of instances of racism, some of them taking place in Madison, and talking with one another about those statements made them feel as a part of the Equity Institute being hosted by Stoner Prairie.
The school is working with an organization called Critical Consciousness that does sessions focusing on racial equity around Dane County, principal Tammy Thompson Kapp said.
The sessions focus on how educators can not only learn about racial inequities, but how oppression affects students of color and ways implicit bias and microaggressions can be eliminated in the classroom.
“Our thought was, initially with them, ‘How we could bring that work to Stoner Prairie?’ but then realized the amount of time they wanted to devote to it and the time I have available weren’t in alignment,” she said. “So I pitched the idea of ‘what if we offered something that staff and families could learn side-by-side?’”
The first two sessions of the Equity Institute were held Nov. 2-3, and Thompson Kapp said the group did a lot of learning and had time to process thoughts and feelings before coming back for sessions Dec. 6-7. Those focused on “changing the narrative” around subconscious patterns that affect how people view and react to race, she said.
“It was nice to be in a room with like-minded people who were all there for the same reason, and how we might be able to have this critical mass to work together to make sure that we’re breaking down barriers that are preventing some from opportunities and experiences,” she said. “We’re super excited to be pioneering this uncharted territory and hoping to be a catalyst of change, if not just within our school community, but setting an example within Dane County.”