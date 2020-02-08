The Stoner Prairie Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization held its annual Paint Night on Thursday, Feb. 6.
The Paint Night, in its fourth year, was led by Stoner Prairie art teacher Tina Christenson and two Madison-based artists Andrew Illene and Danielle Box Hampton, who led families and students through the creation of either a mystic sky or a giraffe painting.
Proceeds from the event go toward the school art department's Visiting Artist Program, which pays for outside talent to work with students during the year to create a project. Last year's event paid for artist Mark Jones to visit the school last fall to create a stop animation film.