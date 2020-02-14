Stoner Prairie Elementary School students, staff and guest readers showed a lot of love toward books Thursday, Feb. 13.
SPE held its second annual "Read Your Heart Out Day" in honor of National African American Family Involvement Day. Students performed cultural music such as "Kye Kye Kule," "Follow the Drinking Gourd" and "My Shot" from Broadway musical "Hamilton" in the Step Room for guest readers before heading back to their classrooms, where they were read to.
The purpose of the event was to support family involvement and the importance of culture and literacy, according to an event description.
