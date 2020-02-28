Stoner Prairie Elementary fourth and fifth grade students spent their day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, learning how to be heroes to one another.
During the school's "Kindness Retreat," Youth Frontiers program facilitators Josh Cleveland and Todd Mass taught students to examine problems with bullying or negativity within the school, brainstorm reasons why students could feel like they need to be mean and what students can do to stand up for their peers when they're being targeted.
The students finished off the day-long seminar through self-examination prompts. The first prompt asked students how they planned to make Stoner Prairie a better place; the second told them to thank someone in their lives; the third had students state an incident or behavior they were sorry for.
