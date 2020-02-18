Start and end times for the 2020-21 school year are expected to stay the same – but the Verona Area School District will need to add four or five bus routes to accomplish it.
That’s mainly because a state-mandated study of hazards along walking routes found some students living close to school should not be required to walk. Those are mostly near Country View, Glacier Edge and Sugar Creek elementary schools.
The study was a result of the attendance boundary changes that will go into effect starting in fall 2020 with the opening of a new high school and a resulting shuffle of several other schools.
At the school board’s Monday, Feb. 17, meeting, it gave the district’s busing contractor, Badger Bus, the green light to create additional routes. The number of bus routes will be finalized later in the spring.
“Timing is the whole issue, to keep a student on the bus for 45 minutes or less,” Badger Bus terminal operations manager Karen Maher said.
Because of the new routes, start and stop times for schools will not need to change despite several schools moving to new locations. The change also means some crossing guard stations are no longer necessary.
Superintendent Dean Gorrell noted that the 2017 referendum that authorized building the high school reserved around $200,000 for additional bus routes.
The board also approved the recommended Unusually Hazardous Zones, which were created based on the study by Traffic Analysis and Design, Inc. It looked at potentially hazardous walking conditions for elementary school students within 1.25 miles of the school’s front door, and two miles for middle and high school students, the respective radius within which students are expected to walk or find other transportation.
Even students that live within a walk zone, Gorrell said, living in a Unusually Hazardous Transportation zone would qualify them for transportation.
The study, which ranked roads on safety criteria including the age of the children, lack of sidewalks or crossing guards, traffic count and temporary hazards such as construction or street repairs, resulted in the district adding areas that weren’t safe for students to walk.
Unsafe walking zones were determined by an exposure score that added walking and crossing scores, with a lower score being deemed safe for elementary school children who are more likely to have decreased perceptual judgement and motor skills when it comes to crossing streets, the study stated. Walking paths for middle and high school students still deemed acceptable at a higher risk.
All of the schools have areas within their respective boundaries designated as unsafe for children to walk, with significantly more areas marked as hazardous for elementary schools.
The most significantly affected were the three neighborhood schools in the City of Verona, Country View, Glacier Edge and Sugar Creek – and the district’s charter schools that will be moving to the current high school site for the start of the school year. They are mostly related to County Hwy. M, both on the north and south sides of the city, and Nine Mound Road, all of which have been upgraded in recent years.
For the middle and high school students, the main areas that were determined to be unsafe were areas south of U.S. Hwy. 18-151 and the parts of Military Ridge State Trail that cross it.
All of the unusually hazardous transportation zones for Stoner Prairie Elementary School and Savanna Oaks Middle School in the City of Fitchburg are the same. Students aren’t expected to walk on rural roads south of Lacy Road, nor are middle school students expected to walk along a section of Seminole Highway near McKee Road that has no sidewalks.
Board member Amy Almond said the hazardous transportation study was one of the most robust studies the district has done on walking zones.
Almond added the district has been in contact with the cities, sharing the safety recommendations from the analysis.
“Whatever they can do to make our cities more pedestrian-friendly is wonderful, and whatever they can’t do is OK; we’ll bus the kids,” she said. “We’re not going to send a kid in the hopes that it’ll pressure the city into doing something … the objective is to get the kids to school safe.”
Significant traffic concerns
For Country View, one notable change is that children who live to the east of County Hwy. M will be bused to school because of the upgrade that turned it from a two lane road within the city limits into a four-lane urban road between the cities of Verona and Madison.
Gorrell said the increase in width of the road, as well as the increased speed and volume of traffic led the board’s Finance, Buildings, Grounds and Transportation committee to agree to bus those students.
“After looking at that and the thresholds for crossing that particular street … we decided that’s really not a safe cross, even with a crossing guard there,” he said.
Walking areas to the north for Country View have yet to be determined, as Whispering Coves, a 209 single-family home development with room for condominium-style units, apartments and commercial is still in planning stages.
For Glacier Edge, a group of homes at the corner of Hwy. M and U.S. Hwy. 18-151 on the city’s southern side will also be bused to school because of Hwy. M’s speed and high traffic volume. The study recommended the city add high visibility crosswalks, speed feedback signs and advanced yield lines or signs, but would still deem it dangerous to cross for elementary school students.
For the three charter schools and Sugar Creek, the area to the west of Nine Mound Road, which is considered to be an arterial corridor, would be a busing zone, as would areas to the south and east of Main Street and East Verona Avenue. Those areas were deemed unsafe because they would require students to cross two arterial roads, Gorrell said.
“If you had to cross just one, it would have stayed in a walking zone, but since you have to cross two, it really put that over (the safety threshold),” he said. “Even with that crossing guard (at Church Avenue), it still exceeded the threshold level.”
Resulting changes
The district will also change how students will be grouped on each bus for the start of the 2020-21 school year and will also reduce the number of needed crossing guard stations.
Currently, all students ride the bus that comes to their home, regardless of age.
Middle and high school drop-off has been relatively easy in the City of Verona, as the high school and Badger Ridge Middle School are within walking distance of one another.
But as the high school moves across the city, where no other schools are located, Badger Bus instead is opting to have separate routes for elementary, middle and high school students.
That means instead of there being one bus coming through during the morning and the afternoon, now there will be three at each time.
“That will make a lot of Core Knowledge parents happy, because they don’t like their kindergarteners on buses with high schoolers,” Maher said.
The crossing guard stations no longer needed are at the intersections of Prairie Oaks Drive and County Hwy. M and at Church Avenue and M because the district will bus students across those areas and because the current Sugar Creek Elementary School site will no longer be used after May 29.