Orange barrels will cause some headaches for yellow buses this fall.
The Verona Area School District announced in an email Friday that area road construction will affect “many of our elementary and secondary bus routes,” including potentially substantial pickup and dropoff time changes.
Bus routes are not yet final, and some will change in the first few weeks of school as they do in any other year, the email from superintendent Dean Gorrell noted.
“Please note that it is typical for a handful of bus routes to make slight adjustments,” the email states. “This year, there may be more routes making adjustments larger in scale and families of those affected bus routes will be informed if that happens.”
Among the major projects in the area are the ongoing work on Verona Road and the closure of the intersection at Fitchrona and Nesbitt roads until October. Those are two of the main routes between Fitchburg and Verona.
The closure at Fitchrona, for example, would have added six minutes between one set of stops for the Goat AM bus to Glacier Edge Elementary School last year. The 2018-19 schedule lists eight minutes between a stop at Maple Run Court and an address on Fitchrona Road – Google Maps now has that drive taking 14 minutes.
The routes are expected to post on the district’s website by mid-August, and they will be included in the Verona Press’ annual “Back to School” section in early August. Parents will also again be able to use the SafeStop bus application to track their child’s bus by GPS.
Questions can be directed to Badger Bus at 709-7747, according to the email.