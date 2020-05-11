Verona Area High School seniors came to the school for the first time in almost two months to pick up their graduation materials in a drive-thru fashion.
The district is still determining how it will conduct graduation this year, but handed out caps, gowns and yard signs to students and families anyway. Administrative staff handed out materials to students by having families and students pull up to the school in their cars, display their names on a piece of paper through their car windows; staff then retrieved their materials and put them in the trunk of cars, while telling students how much they missed them.
