Students will have the opportunity to be back in a school building for the first time in more than four months starting this month.
The Verona Area School District will hold two week-long summer school sessions late July and early August.
The school board approved the in-person summer school sessions at its Monday, July 6, meeting. The first would run from July 27-31, and the second would go from Aug. 3-7, with both sessions held at Country View Elementary School.
Registration for both sessions will be made available on the district’s website. It will close Friday, July 10, to give Badger Bus time to make routes to pick up students, Verona Area High School associate principal Pheng Lee said.
This spring, the district had been preparing for only virtual summer school classes, and it had added a third session to accommodate for a longer summer and the extended in-person school closure that started in mid-March. But as Public Health Madison and Dane County released requirements for in-person summer school as it moved the county into Phase 2 of the Forward Dane plan, staff wanted to provide an in-person option.
Districts who hold in-person summer school will be required to implement hygiene, cleaning and protective measure policies, as well as have an action plan for possible COVID-19 outbreaks at the school.
As part of the protective measures requirement, students are to be six feet from one another, face coverings are provided for teachers and other employees and student groups are kept separate from one another as possible to reduce mixing. Classrooms with children ages 12 and younger need to have no more than 15 students at a time; if students are 13 or older, the limit increases to 25.
Elementary school summer school coordinator Amy Tranel said the in-person session would be like a dry-run for how fall 2020 might look when schools reopen.
“Everything looks good on paper, but sometimes you have to try things out to see what kids are going to do,” she said.