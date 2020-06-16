Students could be back in school buildings sooner than fall under a plan from the district to hold a shortened session of summer school.
While summer school is currently underway virtually, superintendent Dean Gorrell announced to the board that staff are considering a two-week session in-person to help get students up to speed. The district added a third three-week session added to help bridge the gap of a longer summer and virtual learning since March 19.
No decisions have been made yet on whether to hold it, but Gorrell said staff were considering a timeframe of the last week of July into the first week of August after the county moved into Phase 2 of its Forward Dane reopening plan on June 15. Phase 2 allows K-12 instruction to be held, with restrictions.
The tentative place where any in-person sessions would be held is Savanna Oaks Middle School, where the district was already planning to hold high school summer school classes, Gorrell said. Holding all in-person sessions there would also help staff understand how it might be possible to bring students back on a larger scale in the fall, he added.
“It’s essentially a dry run on transportation, a dry run on kids moving throughout the building,” Gorrell said.