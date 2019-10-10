Verona Area School District staff are continuing to work on aligning the curriculum for the two middle schools.
Administration had presented a timeline in March showing scheduling, class offerings and languages at the schools would be in place by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, when the schools’ attendance areas shift.
District director of equity and bilingual programming Laurie Burgos said in a Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment committee meeting Oct. 3 staff are working on class offerings and shared grading standards and are working with a consultant on scheduling. The deadline remains January 2020, before the window for students can choose whether to attend a charter school.
Burgos said for educators, it becomes easier to teach within guidelines, but the administration doesn’t want to remove teachers’ freedom.
“Teacher autonomy is the Verona way,” she said.