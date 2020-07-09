The Verona Area Board of Education spent almost an hour and a half in closed session discussing negotiations for the police-school liaison officer contract but didn’t take any action on a contract for the 2020-21 year.
The closed session agenda item states board members would discuss terms and conditions for a potential contract with the Verona Police Department for the PSLO. The board’s Personnel and Policy Committee met in closed session on Friday, June 26, to discuss a potential contract with the city.
The Press sent an email to superintendent Dean Gorrell and board president Noah Roberts on Monday afternoon to urge that at least part of the conversations regarding the PSLO contract be held in open session so that the public can hear what their representatives’ thoughts on having police in schools are, but neither responded.
The state’s open meetings law allows for closed meetings in such situations only when competitive or bargaining reasons “require” it, and court cases and guidance from the Attorney General’s office indicate the governmental body must prove it has no other option than to close all or part of a discussion.
The conversation surrounding police presence in schools has become a more prominent topic since the May 25 death of George Floyd, prompting a re-examination of police’s role in society on a national scale. In June, the Madison Metropolitan Board of Education voted to end its student resource officer contract with the City of Madison police.