Verona Area School District students could start classes a week or two early next school year to accommodate construction the following summer.
School board members voiced support for the idea Wednesday after superintendent Dean Gorrell suggested seeking a waiver from the Department of Public Instruction to allow an exception to the requirement schools begin the year on or after Sept. 1. School would likely begin in late August if approved.
DPI approved a waiver for a similar reason for this school year for the Mount Horeb Area School District, which is planning construction on existing buildings next summer.
Starting early next fall would have that school year end in late May 2020, and with a regular start date that fall would allow more time for renovations and upgrades to be completed on the K-Wing. Construction manager Aaron Zutz of Findorff said the company will need at least a full summer without students in there to do that work.
Even so, the timeline would be tight for moving new staff in that fall, Gorrell said. New Century School and Verona Area International School are expected to move into that building.
“Nobody’s gonna be able to move into the K-Wing until we’re done,” he said. “The part that gives me the most concern is just coordinating all that.”
Board president Noah Roberts said the district could push school back in the fall of 2020 by a week “as a last-case scenario” if the timeline were too tight.
While there was no vote from board members, those who spoke voiced support for the waiver.
“If we feel that we’ve given enough notice, the best option would be to shift it so we start earlier (next year) and end in late May,” Roberts said.