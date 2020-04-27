New Century School teachers Lee Lohr and Heidi Konop spent an afternoon visiting all of their fourth and fifth grade students within the district. The trip took the two three and a half hours to wave at students from a safe distance and see all of their driveway decorations and signs.
NCS teachers travel to all student homes
Kimberly Wethal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This week's e-edition
Most popular
Articles
- Main street apartment developer takes out permit
- Teachers to receive 3.55% increase in wages
- Community shows Verona Police Department its thanks
- Low milk prices, reduced production hurting local dairy farmers
- Keeping healthy: Verona companies busy filling orders for healthcare industries
- District mulls postponing graduation, virtual ceremony
- Parks open for exercise
- Laxton turns woodworking passion into relief effort
- ConnectVerona.com website subscriptions begin April 30
- VAIS hosts social distancing birthday drive
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.