The district has implemented a new schedule for meal distribution that will start Monday, April 13.
Staff will be out distributing free breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals for students on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule for all five locations. Students and families will be able to pick up enough meals for a two-day span.
Those locations will also feature different time frames for when people can pick up meals. From 10:30-11:30 a.m., meals will be distributed at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St., Verona, and the community rooms of Nakoma Heights Apartments, 4929 Chalet Gardens Road, and Stone Crest Apartments, 5673 King James Court, both in Fitchburg.
From 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., meals can be picked up at Hometown Junction Park, 101. W. Railroad St., Verona. In Fitchburg, starting at noon, meals will be distributed at the New Fountains Apartments tennis court area until 1 p.m.
Originally scheduled to end March 27, the last day of Spring Break, the district extended the length of meal distribution to until further notice at the end of March, spokesperson Kelly Kloepping said.
Since the original announcement was made, state and county restrictions have extended the timeline for students to come back to in-person schooling.
Under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, the earliest districts across the state could reopen doors for students is April 24, a month after the order took place on March 25. Previously, the timeline for coming back was left as undefined, and before that, April 6, when school closures were first announced.
While it’s possible students could return to classrooms yet this school year, the district has received a waiver for instructional hours for fourth quarter from the state Department of Public Instruction and wouldn’t be required to bring students back to meet those benchmarks.