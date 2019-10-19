Families with young children have a lot of choices as to where their toddlers and preschoolers spend their days.
The Verona Area School District is trying to make those choices a little easier.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, the district is holding its annual “Kids Expo,” where parents will learn more about area daycares, preschools and after-school programs. Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St., officials from district’s four neighborhood elementary schools and its three charter schools will be in attendance.
The event will have games and activities for children, and food will be served.
For information, visit verona.k12.wi.us.