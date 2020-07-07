Julie Musgrove has been hired to be Stoner Prairie Elementary’s new principal.
The Verona Area Board of Education approved a contract for her at its Monday, July 6, meeting. Musgrove, who has worked in the School District of Milton for the past six years as an associate principal, will succeed Tammy Thompson-Kapp. Thompson-Kapp announced her resignation in June after accepting an administrative job outside of the district.
Musgrove has worked as a dean of students and a teacher in third and fourth grade and early childhood and Pre-K classrooms, according to a biography provided to the board. She brings a “strong background” in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports – a protocol the school district adopted several years ago – as well as trauma-sensitive schools and social emotional learning, the biography reads.
“We are just absolutely delighted to have this strong, strong leader join our team,” assistant superintendent for academic services Laurie Burgos told the board.