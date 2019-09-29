The week of Sept. 30, Verona Area School District students and staff are invited to let their school spirit glow.
The theme of Homecoming week is Glow Party.
Dress-up days are each day of the week leading up to the varsity football game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, against Janesville Craig, at Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St.
Homecoming festivities will also include a pep rally at the high school for students, a parade along Main Street and West Verona Avenue at 4:10 p.m. and a Homecoming dance for high school students on Saturday.
The dress-up days for the week include Pajama Day on Monday, Neon Day on Tuesday and Tourist Day on Wednesday. Thursday is class colors, where each high school grade wears a different color, and Friday is school spirit, where everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black.
The dance Saturday night is $10. The grand march of Homecoming royalty will take place at 9:30 p.m. The Homecoming court comprises Adam Bekx, Ella Chorlton, Aubrey Dawkins, Gavin Doby, Kimberly Huete-Galeano, Keegan Lindell, Claire Miller, Ronan Montgomery-Taylor, Tamiya Smith, Rory Swanson, Huy Tang, Oscar Xelhua-Puebla, Allison Albert and Navy Blau.
For information about Homecoming activities, visit verona.k12.wi.us.