2019 VAHS Homecoming Court

The 2019 Verona Area High School Homecoming Court is comprised of, from left, Adam Bekx Ella Chorlton, Aubrey Dawkins, Gavin Doby, Kimberly Huete-Galeano, Keegan Lindell, Claire Miller, Ronan Montgomery-Taylor, Tamiya Smith, Rory Swanson, Huy Tang, Oscar Xelhua-Puebla. The court also includes Allison Albert and Navy Blau, not pictured.

 Photo submitted

The week of Sept. 30, Verona Area School District students and staff are invited to let their school spirit glow.

The theme of Homecoming week is Glow Party.

Dress-up days are each day of the week leading up to the varsity football game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, against Janesville Craig, at Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St.

Homecoming festivities will also include a pep rally at the high school for students, a parade along Main Street and West Verona Avenue at 4:10 p.m. and a Homecoming dance for high school students on Saturday.

The dress-up days for the week include Pajama Day on Monday, Neon Day on Tuesday and Tourist Day on Wednesday. Thursday is class colors, where each high school grade wears a different color, and Friday is school spirit, where everyone is encouraged to wear orange and black.

The dance Saturday night is $10. The grand march of Homecoming royalty will take place at 9:30 p.m. The Homecoming court comprises Adam Bekx, Ella Chorlton, Aubrey Dawkins, Gavin Doby, Kimberly Huete-Galeano, Keegan Lindell, Claire Miller, Ronan Montgomery-Taylor, Tamiya Smith, Rory Swanson, Huy Tang, Oscar Xelhua-Puebla, Allison Albert and Navy Blau.

For information about Homecoming activities, visit verona.k12.wi.us.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.​