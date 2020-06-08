The district is extending the time frame for food pick-ups within the City of Verona after condensing its locations down to one.
Food pick-ups, which started in March after the state ordered schools to close due to COVID-19, will go through Aug. 30 on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule. Because of a conflict with a previously scheduled event at Harriet Park, the district chose to eliminate the option of pick-up at the park, and instead extended the hours at Hometown Junction Park, public information officer Raechelle Belli wrote in an email to the Press.
All three Fitchburg locations are unaffected. Because of the every-other-day schedule, families are permitted to pick up two days’ worth of meals for any student under the age of 18, with no student ID required.