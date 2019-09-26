The district plans to deliver rules defining who is eligible for grandfathering into new attendance boundaries to parents by the end of the month.
The school board approved the rules guiding optional attendance boundary switches for fifth-graders Monday night prior to them being sent out to all families.
“These are by no means set in stone; we can come back and realize we forgot something a month from now,” board president Noah Roberts said.
When a new high school opens in fall 2020 and four other schools shift facilities, 76 current fifth grade students will be in new attendance areas. The board voted Sept. 7 to allow parents of those children to choose whether their student will stay at their current school.
Siblings who are in younger grades do not qualify for grandfathering with their fifth grade sibling, and those fifth graders will be required to go to their assigned middle school the following year regardless of what school boundary they were in before the new ones took effect.
Parents who are interested in grandfathering their fifth grader need to inform the district by Dec. 1, the guidelines state, so bus routes and classes can be planned for the next year.
The district plans to reach out weekly to any parents affected by the change who haven’t yet responded to the online grandfathering form and will make contact through emails throughout October and early November.
The rules do not apply to students at the charter schools, and students in the Two-Way Immersion program at Glacier Edge and Sugar Creek elementaries are not guaranteed grandfathering because attendance is determined by factors of not only student location, but space availability and English-Spanish language speaker balance in the classroom.
That provision prompted board member Carolyn Jahnke to press Laurie Burgos, director of bilingual programs and instructional equity, to ensure siblings in the program are not sent to different locations.
Burgos said that can’t be determined until February, when all the requests are in. But she told the board a “limited number” of TWI students will need to switch and said she’s planning to have conversations about school attendance with families about where their students will attend for the upcoming year.
“Some of the families that had been misplaced according to our former guidelines are now correctly placed with the attendance area shifts, with the exception of a very limited number,” she said.