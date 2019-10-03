Glacier Edge Elementary School lost a family member last weekend.
Lindsey Snow, multiage teacher at the school, died of cancer on Thursday, Sept. 26. Snow was first diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2014.
A post made on Glacier Edge Elementary School’s Facebook page said they will “carry on her passion” for teaching.
“She will forever remain an important and loved member of the Glacier Edge family,” the post read.
Glacier Edge principal Theresa Taylor told the Press in an email Monday that Snow “craved” knowledge and learning, and was one of the most dedicated educators that she had worked with.
“Her passion to learn and help others learn was evident every single day in the classroom and throughout the building,” she wrote.
A GoFundMe page was set up prior to Snow’s death to help the family with medical expenses that aren’t covered by insurance. It can be found by searching for “Lindsey’s a fighter – Help support her fight” on GoFundMe.com. Money can also be donated through Snow’s co-teacher Lindsay Herb through Venmo at @Lindsay-Herb-1.