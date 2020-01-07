Each year, the Verona Area School District loses decades, if not centuries of teaching experience as educators at the seven schools retire.
But significant for the district, for three retirees leaving at the end of June, those years of experience are being lost from its administrative team.
Two principals, Country View’s Michelle Nummerdor and Savanna Oaks’ Sandy Eskrich, will be retiring at the end of the school year, as will district business manager Chris Murphy, who will be retiring from the district for the second time on June 30, district superintendent Dean Gorrell announced at Monday’s school board meeting.
Murphy started his career as a physical education teacher at Verona Elementary School 38 years ago and is ending it as the business manager of the past 30 years. He attempted to retire from that job in 2015, but came back as a consultant.
Nummerdor has been with the district for 21 years, and Eskrich, in addition to being the leader of a school for almost a decade, previously was a psychologist and also spent time on the school board.
“In my time in the district, all three of them have been prominent in my children’s lives, and mine, too … it’s a triple whammy for me,” board member Amy Almond said during Monday’s meeting. “I’m very happy for them, but they will be missed.”
The last time the district hired a principal was for Stoner Prairie Elementary School in 2018. It received 91 applications and conducted two rounds of interviews.