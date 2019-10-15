Feedback from parents could help the Verona Area School District determine how its world languages program develops.
A group of reviewers from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages is auditing the world language program. As part of its three-day visit to the district, it will conduct focus groups from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 29, according to an email from the district.
The board requested a review of the program last year, as the middle schools prepared to add Chinese to their language options and the district moves toward having language curriculum match at both schools. That’s something the reviewers will be looking closely at.
The final report is due to the board in November or December, and it will look at student proficiency levels and whether the lesson plans and assessments are enough help get students to meet program goals.
The Oct. 28 session will be held at the high school K-Wing building, 400 N. Main St., and the Oct. 29 focus group will be held at the administration building, 700 N. Main St.
The focus groups will help determine short- and long-term planning for the world language programs.
Attendees of the focus groups will be split into four categories: parents with students in grades 6-12 who are in the world language program; parents of Two-Way Immersion students; parents of students who are taking Mandarin Chinese; and parents of elementary schoolers who are not yet enrolled in a language program.
To request to participate in the focus groups, parents should email Marcia Byrd at byrdm@verona.k12.wi.us by Monday, Oct. 21.