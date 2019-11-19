Verona Area School District has been deemed to “exceed expectations” set by the state Department of Public Instruction.
The distinction, given out based on the 2018-19 academic year, is higher than what the district has earned the two prior years when it rated as “meets expectations.” The district improved significantly over the 2017-18 year in the areas of closing gaps between students and growth in student knowledge.
Almost all of the school sites in the district also meet or exceed expectations, with the exception of Badger Ridge Middle School, which remains in the same “meets few expectations” category it’s been in, though with a better score this year.
None of the district’s schools failed to meet state expectations.
VASD is among the 96% of public schools in the state that meet qualifications set by the state legislature, according to a news release from DPI.
District administrators were pleased to see the district’s report card improve over the previous year, especially in the “priority areas” of English and math, director of curriculum and instruction Ann Franke said.
“We are analyzing the data from the report card, as well as local data sources, as we continue the implementation of our strategic plan to ensure our mission that every student must succeed, she said.”
The report cards are based on four core priorities: Student achievement, district/school growth, closing gaps and on-track and postsecondary readiness. The district is outpacing state averages in student achievement in English and Mathematics, district-wide student improvement and closing achievement gaps, and is exceeding expectations for keeping students on track and having them ready for post-secondary education.
Exceeding expectations
Two of the district’s schools stuck out from the rest on the report cards.
Charter schools New Century School and Verona Area International School earned the distinction of “significantly exceeds expectations,” though the criteria for those sites are weighted differently, with no score for closing gaps, and student achievement making up a significant portion of the score.
The closing gap score was excluded if it would have changed the score of the school or district by more than 20 points either positively or negatively, the news release said.
Most of the school sites meet the state average score on some of the priorities and fall short on others, with the majority ranking above average with the on-track and readiness category.
Core Knowledge, Glacier Edge Elementary School and Verona Area High School also scored highly on the report cards, with all three receiving the distinction of “exceeds expectations.”
Racial gaps still evident
Throughout the district, it’s clear there are still academic achievement gaps between students of color and their white peers.
Black and Hispanic students have much higher rates of scoring as “basic” or “below basic” in the subjects of reading and mathematics than their white peers.
Based on the district-wide report card, 54.3% of black students rank in the areas of basic or below basic in reading and 86.9% in math, and 46.8% of Hispanic students rank in the areas of basic or below basic in reading and 86% for math. White students statistically score much higher in reading and math, with only 40.7% and 44.2%, respectively, being ranked as basic or below basic.
School sites with higher rates of socioeconomically disadvantaged students tend to see lower scores on the report card, the news release said. BRMS and Sugar Creek, Stoner Prairie and Country View elementaries have the highest rates, with more than a third of their respective student populations have some sort of financial hardship in their household. Respectively, those schools earned some of the lower scores out of all district sites, despite having their student growth priority weighted higher than sites with lower socioeconomic disparities.
School sites with rates of absenteeism that are higher than 13% also had their scores reduced, the news release said. All of VASD’s schools came in below that state benchmark, with many of the schools having absentee percentages below 2%.