District to hold first Wellness Fair March 14
The district will hold its first Wellness Fair next weekend.
The Wellness Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14, at Glacier Edge Elementary School, 800 Kimball Lane. District families and students from all schools are welcome to attend.
Glacier Edge school counselor and Correr la Voz facilitator Jennifer Worley wrote in an email to the Press the fair’s concept came out of conversations with Latinx families. Parents and students wanted to see more information on mental health resources, technology usage and access to scholarships, Worley added.
“The wellness event idea was explored as an avenue to address these topics in a new way,” she said.
The event will include resource tables on sports and recreation, nutrition, higher education and information specific to the district in both English and Spanish, Worley said. There will also be keynote speakers discussing topics like video game addiction, teen/adolescent mental health, mindfulness, vaping and higher education costs.
A BookMobile will be at the event for students, as will barbershop-style haircuts. Activities include a paint and learn for middle and high school students, and bingo for all students.
Worley said the broad range of wellness topics will help families thrive inside and outside the classroom.
“I hope this is an entry point for information that families may not have had before and gives them additional ways to think about supporting their children,” she said.