The Verona Area Educational Foundation awarded 16 district teachers with grants for various projects.
According to an email from district public information officer Kelly Kloepping, VAEF gave out $7,775 in grants for a variety of projects being led by teachers and staff throughout the district.
VAEF, incorporated in February 1992, hosts fundraisers throughout the year to cover the cost of grants it gives out.
The two largest went to Badger Ridge and Savanna Oaks middle school and Verona Area High School educators. Each totaling $1,000, one was awarded to BRMS teacher Shayla Glass-Thompson for the Badger Ridge Black History Month Showcase; the other to Nuoyi Yang for project-based learning about in the Chinese community for SOMS and VAHS.
Other grants include an inclusive mural project at VAHS, funding for books and a bat house project at New Century School and a BRMS Latinex Group Opportunity.
VAEF grants help fund projects not a part of a school site’s budget that benefit the district’s staff and students. Applications are due on Nov. 1 and recipients are chosen in early December.