The district has started a fundraiser to make sure its students can access the general education and life necessities that are harder to access without school in session.
Funds contributed to the Wildcat Family Assistance Fund would be used to provide items such as school supplies, food, cab fare and hygiene products for students in need, according to the district’s Classmunity page, a fundraising website for schools.
The district has already raised $6,246 contributed by 61 supporters as of April 6. Its goal is to raise $10,000.
Normally, students could access some of these resources at the district’s schools, but with schools across the state closed until at least April 24 under the “Safer at Home” order, district staff have a harder time providing services to students.
“The Verona Area School District is committed to ensuring that all students have equitable opportunities,” the Classmunity page’s description of the fundraiser reads. “This means having access to the general school education they deserve, while also being able to participate in curricular and non-curricular school activities, and even more importantly, having access to basic life necessities.”
For information, visit classmunity.com/vasd.