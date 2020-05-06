The district is starting to consider what the start of the 2020-21 school year could look like, based on how COVID-19 continues to shape everyday life in Wisconsin.
A subcommittee of the district’s COVID-19 Steering Committee will start meeting Friday to discuss how the district can prepare for any option the district faces for educating students in the fall.
Assistant superintendent of student services Emmett Durtschi said at the Monday, May 4, school board meeting that the district has to be prepared for multiple scenarios that could vary from having students back in the classroom to continuing virtual learning, based on possible county and state restrictions.
“It’ll still involve adjustments to instruction, mental health, social emotional work, all the way to schools still being closed and still virtual, to somewhere in between,” he said. “That somewhere in between is where we could have multiple scenarios, as well.”
Families will be asked to submit feedback on their feelings about how the district should handle reopening schools through superintendent Dean Gorrell’s weekly updates.
There will also need to be a conversation about how to make students feel safe in an in-person school environment, Durtschi said, and what virtual options might be available to families who don’t feel safe about sending their children to an in-person school, whether COVID-19 restrictions are lifted or not.
“We have to be prepared for that, as a board, as a community, that parents will be worried and will look to us for reassurance and for flexibility and innovation,” he said.