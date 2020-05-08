When Amy Tranel began planning summer school for elementary schools, she noticed a lack of equity for students who are not native English speakers.
That’s the main reason the district will have Spanish language classes for the first time, meant for students with Spanish as their first language, or other students who have strong language skills that they don’t want to lose over the summer.
There are two types of summer school classes, Tranel said, with one being considered enrichment, or classes that are closer to electives during a regular school year, and skills-based, which are meant to help students continue their learning on core subject areas.
“I felt like our English Language Learners in particular were oftentimes over-represented in the skills-based classes, and wanted to shift the way we’re thinking about summer school,” she said. “To do that, and to really have equitable opportunities for all, I felt like offering Spanish (language) classes would be helpful.
The addition of the classes will help Two-Way Immersion students, for whom English is their first language, continue to develop their Spanish language skills while they’re at home with less support from parents or other family members who aren’t fluent.
“The parents are saying, ‘I am so afraid that my kids, in all of this time outside of school, will lose their Spanish that they’ve been working on … because they’re not immersed in a Spanish-speaking classroom,’” Tranel said. “And while summer school can’t necessarily replace that, it just keeps that learning going.”