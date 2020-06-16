Verona Area School District has hired a Director of Elementary Education.
The Verona Area Board of Education approved a contract for Angela Lewis-Hawkins at its Monday, June 15, meeting. This is the district’s second contract offer for the position in three months, after Ronnie Cantú rescinded his acceptance in early April.
Lewis-Hawkins lives in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she was the director of elementary learning for Indianapolis Public Schools, and has taught at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis. She has also mentored educators through the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute and was previously the principal for two different elementary schools in the Wayne Township School District.
“I’m excited to work hard to serve children,” Lewis-Hawkins told the board during its meeting.
The creation of the director of elementary education role is a part of an administrative restructuring announced in January by school board president Noah Roberts to help sustain the growth of the district. Three existing positions were modified as a result of the structuring to create three assistant superintendent roles for academics, student services and business services.
Two other positions, a director of secondary schools and a family, staff and community engagement liaison, will also be hired as a part of the administrative restructuring.