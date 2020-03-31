Verona Area School District will continue to provide grab-and-go meals for students.
The district originally announced the meals would continue through Friday, March 27, but spokesperson Kelly Kloepping told the Press the meals would continue until further notice.
Since the original announcement was made, state and county restrictions have lengthened the timeline for students to come back to in-person schooling.
Under Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, the earliest districts across the state could reopen doors for students is April 24, a month after the order took place on March 25. Previously, the timeline for coming back was left as undefined, and before that, April 6, when school closures were first announced.
The district currently has five locations for meal distribution. From 10:30-11:30 a.m. each day, district staff will be at Harriett Park in Verona and Nakoma Heights Apartments and Stone Crest Apartments community rooms in Fitchburg. From noon to 1 p.m., staff then move to Hometown Junction Park in Verona and New Fountains Apartments tennis courts to distribute meals.