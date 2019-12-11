Verona Area High School students showed pride in what makes them who they are Friday, Dec. 6.
Students performed in the annual Multicultural Show three times Friday, twice to their peers during the school day and to the public Friday night. The show, consisting of singing, dancing and spoken word performances, was a part of the Social Justice Youth Summit held for high school students during the day.
The Multicultural Show included spoken word poetry about mental health for people of color and a sense of belonging, dances featuring Latinx and Korean pop music influences, song performances from artists who reflected an aspect of the performer’s culture and a fashion show featuring regional threads from areas around the world.