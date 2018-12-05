Building a community is something school leaders often stress. Students at Country View Elementary School have been taking the idea quite literally this fall, as they've used Makers Empire to create their own "community" after touring places like the Verona Police Department, Fire Station, a bank and Miller and Son's.
Teacher Allen Flogel explained the project in an email to the Press.
"You see the community connection in the games the learners are designing," he wrote. "Learners chose an important 'community helper' and developed the character or 'hero.' Then they developed backgrounds for the game that shows where the hero might be found in the community.
The school's educational technology coordinator, Karie Huttner, wrote that the project is part of the integration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, into the elementary schools around VASD. This year, she said, she is "trying a new approach" with three weeks of exploration of a technology followed by three weeks or a "specific curricular connection."
Once students finished their own levels in Flogel's classroom, they were put together to create a larger class "community," where the students could play on each other's levels.