What is usually a week of goodbyes for Verona Area School District students and staff each year is being done from home.
The district’s 2019-20 academic year officially ends Friday, May 29, with staff and students teaching and learning virtually after schools were ordered to cease in-person teaching in mid-March.
Normally, the Sunday following the last day of school is when graduates from the senior class and their families would gather in the Deep Space auditorium on Epic’s campus to send them off in a graduation ceremony. Any finalized plans with graduation have yet to be seen.
In April, Verona Area High School principal Pam Hammen brought forth a plan to postpone the graduation ceremony until July 25 – the last possible weekend it could be held, she said, because of college sports schedules that theoretically start in early August – but the school board requested she and other VAHS staff survey students and families to learn what they wanted before making a decision.
For the rest of the district’s students, they’ll have three full months off of school, as the start and end dates for the 2019-20 school year were adjusted to give contractor Findorff enough time to complete renovations at three school sites.
To reduce the effect of students being away from education for that long, district staff added a third session of summer school for them to participate in virtually.
What schools will look like next fall is also yet to be seen. District staff are planning for different scenarios – in-person education, all virtual learning or a mix of the two – based on what public health guidelines could look like, and how comfortable district parents will be sending their children to in-person school.