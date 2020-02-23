Core Knowledge Charter School second graders learned how to use microscopes from their seventh grade peers on Friday, Feb. 21, as a part of the former's cells and human body systems unit. Seventh graders helped with stations that included looking at items such as pine stems and mammal lung tissue.
Verona Area School District
CKCS seventh graders mentor peers
Kimberly Wethal
