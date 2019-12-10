Three Verona Area School District charter schools will get Tri 4 Schools grants.
The children’s fitness-themed nonprofit organization on Thursday, Nov. 14, awarded Verona Area International School and New Century Charter School a joint $3,000 grant for physical education equipment, indoor recess, mindfulness activities and recess carts as the two schools move into the current Verona Area High School K-Wing building at 400 N. Main St. at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year. Ann Princl is the director of both schools.
Core Knowledge Charter School was awarded $510 for new soccer goals, which are already in action on the playground at recess.
Tri 4 Schools grant funding comes from race entry revenue, as 25% of event registration fees are distributed annually to fund large-scale projects at three to five participating schools.
Tri 4 Schools is devoted to encouraging healthy, active kids and schools in Wisconsin through annual kid-friendly triathlon events for children ages 3-14 and their families, and related training programs. Tri 4 Schools hosts an annual mud run at Festival Park in Verona each September.