Students at Badger Ridge Middle School taught their peers on Friday, March 6, with a showcase of Black History Month.
The exhibits, created by Circles of Support groups, featured topics such as History of Black Resistance, History of Hip Hop in America, African American/Black Hairstyles, Black Art and Artists, Black Film and Movies and personal experiences of black students.
The showcase was sponsored by grants from Verona Area Educational Foundation and 100 Black Men of Madison.
